Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,502,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 460,745 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,612,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Oracle by 55.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.93. 102,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,982,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.