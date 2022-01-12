Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,645,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,598 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,314,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 156.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,359,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $507,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,094. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $168.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

