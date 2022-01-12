Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.39 Billion Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,524,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782,813 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,393,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.67. 33,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

