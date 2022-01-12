Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,370,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 409,870 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.60% of American Express worth $2,072,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.89. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

