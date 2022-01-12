Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,505. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.