MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.86 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.83.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $380.54 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.77 and its 200-day moving average is $425.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.