Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Markel by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,321.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,255.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,247.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,245.72. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.