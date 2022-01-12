Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Mandiant reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MNDT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $17,713,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

