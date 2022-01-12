MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 301,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,047. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 191.52 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MAG Silver by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
