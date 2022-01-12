MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 301,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,047. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 191.52 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MAG Silver by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.