MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $90.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,815,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $17,608,941. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

