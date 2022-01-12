Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 23.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 812.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

