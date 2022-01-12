Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 98,553 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,553 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

