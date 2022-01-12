Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $739.26 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $739,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

AMZN opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,450.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3,432.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

