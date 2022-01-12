Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 20,264 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

