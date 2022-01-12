Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 108.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $256.87 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.