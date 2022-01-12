Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 774,764 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 774,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.67. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -12.04%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

