M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 960,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 215,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,401 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. M/I Homes has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

