Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.57. 54,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,116. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.04 and a 200-day moving average of $232.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

