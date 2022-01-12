Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

