Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Position Lessened by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.