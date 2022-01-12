Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $453.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.46.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $346.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.90. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

