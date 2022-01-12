Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $891,000 Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 88,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

