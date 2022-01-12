Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biglari by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Biglari by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Biglari by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biglari alerts:

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,427 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,810. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Biglari stock opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.18. The company has a market cap of $304.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($33.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.08 million during the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.