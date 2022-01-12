Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,231. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

