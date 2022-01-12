Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,004 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

