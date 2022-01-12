Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $799,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,001,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,894,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRC opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,096,125 over the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

