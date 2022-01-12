Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,619 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after buying an additional 3,261,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,155. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

