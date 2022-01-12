Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.