Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 465,407 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465,407 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $83,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 143,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $187.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

