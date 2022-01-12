Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 159 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 855,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $119,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 42,978 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

