Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $127,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after acquiring an additional 228,945 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

