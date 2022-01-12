Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 217.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297,138 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.71% of RBC Bearings worth $92,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $202.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.82.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

