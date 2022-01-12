Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $97.53 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $97,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

