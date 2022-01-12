Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $137.81 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,732 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of KLA worth $137,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in KLA by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $428.23 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.34 and a 200-day moving average of $362.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.35.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

