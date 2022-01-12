Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,678. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Loop Industries has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.03.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

