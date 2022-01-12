Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LOOP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,678. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $517.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

