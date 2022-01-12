Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $379.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $379.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $364.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Conning Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

