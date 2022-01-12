Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Desjardins

Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 261.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lowered Local Bounti to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on Local Bounti from C$8.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TSE LOCL opened at C$0.90 on Monday. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,199.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

