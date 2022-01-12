LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report sales of $31.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.24 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $119.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVOX. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.08. 853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,122. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

