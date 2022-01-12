Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAC. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

LAC stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 78.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

