Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for about 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $81,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Shares of LAD traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.55. 7,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.07 and its 200 day moving average is $326.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

