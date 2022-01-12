Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.47

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 466724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $887.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.