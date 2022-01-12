LinkEye Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $51,173.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00059679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00079731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07537015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.07 or 0.99896525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006881 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

