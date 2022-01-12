Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $400.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.40.

LIN opened at $336.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

