Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $57.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,762. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

