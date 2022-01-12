Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

LSPD stock traded up C$2.49 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.20. 692,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,184. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$42.90 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

