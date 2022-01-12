Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.14

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 155858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $860.21 million, a P/E ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

