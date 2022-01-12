Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,285 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.30% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 483,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $967.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

SPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.