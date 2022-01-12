Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 904 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.26. The stock had a trading volume of 70,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,744. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

