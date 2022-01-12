Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 11,421 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 25,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 155,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,208,813. The company has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

